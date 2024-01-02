George RR Martin, author of the 'Games of Thrones' novels, confirmed its continuation with three animated series. It should be noted that the successful series of HBO It was based on the novel 'A Song of Ice and Fire'. Likewise, the streaming platform premiered the prequel 'The House of the Dragon', in 2022, with one season. However, it seems that this last series was not as successful as the first.

On the other hand, George RR Martin pointed out that he is working with the company to enter the field of animation and there would already be one on the way to premiere, only the green light from the platform would be enough to be able to launch it to the public.

Trailer for 'House of the Dragon', prequel to 'Games of Thrones'

What are the three 'Game of Thrones' animated series?

According to George R.R. Martin On its website, at the beginning of the project with HBO there were four animated series, but, after meetings with the other writers, two series ended up archived. However, there are two projects that are still underway and along the way a third was added, which was previously announced with real characters.

“Work on the other two animated projects continues apace, and in the meantime, we've shifted 'Nine Voyages', our series about the legendary voyages of The Sea Serpent (Lord Corlys Velaryon), from the action live to animation,” explains Martin.

Why did George RR Martin gravitate toward animation?

The creation of the scenarios narrated in the novels would have required an excessive budget, which, as Martin says, would not have been paid for by the managers of the streaming platform. For the screenwriter, animation was a viable option in order to realize each of his stories.

“A measure that I fully support. Thebudget constraints“would probably have made a live-action version prohibitively expensive, with half the series taking place at sea and the need to create a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys, the Basilisk Islands, Volantis, Qarth,” he continues Martin in reference to the 'Nine Voyages' series.

'Jon Snow,' one of the main characters of 'Game of Thrones'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

When do the 'Games of Thrones' animated series premiere?

Regarding the release dates of the animated series, George RR Martin did not specifyor on his web portal, but he reaffirmed and empathized with the idea of ​​venturing into animation to be able to bring these series to the screen.

“There is a whole world out there. And we have many more possibilities to show it all with animation. So now we have three animated projects underway,” Martin details in the statement.

