‘The House of the Dragon’ reveals more and more cards. The ten-episode series that premieres on HBO Max on Monday, August 22 is based on “Fire and Blood” by George RR Martin, and is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.” The story of House Targaryen has a spectacular new trailer that takes us back to the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans star in this return to the ‘Game of Thrones’ universe, which has already been praised by George RR Martin himself: “Dark, powerful and visceral: just the way I like fantasy,” he commented after seeing the first chapters. The last episode of ‘Game of Thrones’, a worldwide phenomenon that also happened to be filmed in Spain, was broadcast three years ago.