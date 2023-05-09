Work on the creation of the prequel series “Game of Thrones” has been suspended due to the Writers Guild of America strike. This was announced on May 7 by the American writer George R. R. Martin on his site.

“The writers’ strike continues. No one, at least not a single screenwriter with even the slightest bit of common sense, wanted this, but producers, studios, networks and streaming services left us no choice, ”he said.

According to Martin, the writers’ office, which is working on the TV series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Knight of the Land, is closed for the duration of the strike. Screenwriter Ira Parker and other writers picket.

Earlier, on May 7, it was reported that the filming of the fifth season of Stranger Things was postponed due to a writers’ strike in the United States.

On May 4, Bloomberg reported that Hollywood’s biggest film studios had decided to suspend payrolls for some screenwriters who had gone on strike, the first in 15 years.

Prior to this, on April 30, Bloomberg reported that Hollywood screenwriters decided to stage the largest strike in 15 years due to low wages. The contract between the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios expired on May 1. However, six weeks of negotiations between the parties did not lead to any result.

The decision to go on strike was made after the writers negotiated with Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney, Paramount and Apple TV.

One of the leaders of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, 17 April in an interview with the newspaper The New York Times stated that “the strike will be a challenge for the entire industry.” At the same time, the negotiating committee reported that the studios “failed to offer meaningful answers on major economic issues” and offered only small concessions in several areas.

Prior to this, the writers went on strike in 2007. It lasted 100 days and caused damage to the industry in the amount of $ 3 billion.