game of Thrones gave us an epic fantasy adaptation that left many enchanted, at least for the first few seasons, however, there was an element that puzzled several during and time after the broadcast of this series.

We talk about the scenes of sexual violence against women, surely you remember the violations towards Daenerys Y Samsa by Khal drogo Y Ramsay.

Even the scene between the characters in Emilia Clark and Jason Momoa to which we refer, it is not found in the books.

That is why in the next prequel, House of the Dragon, we will not see this type of violence. Recently in an interview with The Telegraph, the actress Olivia cooke commented more on his role as Alicent hightower, the daughter of the Hand of the King Otto Hightower.

Olivia Cooke’s statements about House of the Dragon

Alicent is described as the most beautiful woman in all the Seven Kingdoms, yet Cooke made it very clear that viewers will not face scenes of violence against women in House of the Dragon as in the seasons of game of Thrones:

I wouldn’t feel comfortable being a part of anything that features such strong and graphic violence against women for no reason, just because they want to be controversial and get views.

I was lucky enough to read the prequel script before and everything has changed a lot since the first seasons of Game of Thrones. I don’t think they are foolish enough to include things like that now.

Among other things, Olivia cooke She also declared feeling nervous about how the audience will receive the show, considering the impact and how big it was. game of Thrones.

HBO has not yet announced a departure date for House of the Dragon, but it is expected that it can be released in late 2021 or early 2022.

