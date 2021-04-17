This Saturday, April 17, marks ten years since the premiere of Game of Thrones, HBO’s most successful series and considered one of the most popular on international television.

With eight seasons that took us through the fights for power between the wannabes to the iron throne, the fiction had to restart its plot after the presentation of the pilot chapter.

Let’s recall how the feedback received by show co-creators David Benioff and DB Weiss led to more than one modification.

“One of the most painful experiences of my life.”

In 2019, Huffintong Post journalist Bill Bradley came to a library in Texas where the original script for the series is located, which exposes chapter zero of Game of Thrones.

After showing the images to a test audience, the reaction was the worst and there were complaints, prompting a request from HBO for the restart of production. Bradley’s report notes that Benioff shared with his team that the broadcast was “his worst experience.”

Changes to the Game of Thrones script

The Huffintong Post report details that, among the scenes that were modified, is that of Robert Baratheon and Ned Stark inside the crypts, just as the king places a feather on the statue of Lyanna Stark. In the original script, Cersei Lannister visits the grave, sees the pen, and orders it to be burned.

On the other hand, there is talk of the White walkers. While the beginning of Game of Thrones shows us these characters without much emotion, the pilot presented them talking. This idea was discarded.

The new Daenerys Targaryen

Also, mention is made of the Daenerys case. The now famous Emilia Clarke replaced the actress of Pride and Prejudice and The Tudors, Tamzin merchant, in the new script. Although it was not known why she was replaced, in an interview for Entertaiment Weekly last January, the Englishwoman commented the following.

Tamzin Merchant, the first actress to play Daenerys Targaryen. Photo: HBO

“He had no training as an actor. Just my instincts. And what excites me and drives me is a compelling story and character. So for me, Game of Thrones didn’t have that, ”he commented.