The actress Natalie Dormer, famous for being part of the cast of the series Game of Thrones, revealed that she gave birth to her first daughter, the result of her relationship with British actor David Oakes.

The 39-year-old artist gave an interview for the podcast That’s after life. There, she said that she kept her motherhood a secret since January of this year, when her little girl was born.

The actress does not use social networks and has always been characterized by being reserved with her personal life. However, on this occasion, she expressed her happiness by giving details about the experience of being a mother. “It’s the best thing I could do during a pandemic: get pregnant and have a baby,” she began.

“I imagine that in 30 years my daughter will be sitting during a date with someone and she will be able to say that she is one of all those babies that have been born thanks to the Covid. Why do I imagine there will be many, right? Or what else could we do during the pandemic than make babies? ”He joked.

Natalie Dormer Game of Thrones

Natalie Dormer She recognized that before becoming a mother, she did not think that a child would change her life. “All your life you hear people telling you that when you become a mother your whole value system is transformed, something that made me roll my eyes in disbelief when they told me,” she said.

“But now that I have a baby, I have no choice but to agree with them. Our life has really changed completely thanks to her. But I don’t care because it’s a sweetheart. The greatest joy I have ever had, “concluded the interpreter of Margaery Tyrell from the popular HBO series.

