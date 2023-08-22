Rubén Vinagre (Logroño, 1979) watches political series with a pen and a notebook. He takes notes in case he has to transfer the complicated scripts from fiction to his daily work as a political consultant and also because he dissects the plots in a blog that can give him great joy. ‘El seriégrafo’ (www.elseriegrafo.com) is nominated for best political blog of the year at the Napolitan Victory Awards, the Oscars for political communication organized by The Washington Academy of Political Arts & Science. In addition, Vinagre will also be recognized, together with Cristina Peña, for the campaign of the Government of La Rioja ‘Next Europe’.

– In the politics of the 21st century, which is first: the egg of today or the chicken of the series?

– The series are a steroid version of politics to make them more attractive. You have to differentiate reality from fiction, but also knowing that, as Mark Twain said, reality can sometimes be stranger than fiction. Who expected a pandemic? Or a volcano? The news is better than a fictional series. We are seeing it in the investiture negotiation, with attempts at an unnatural agreement.

– And aren’t you already bored with the comparison between politics and Game of Thrones?

– Game of Thrones will never go out of style, it’s like saying that the Bible goes out of style. Of course, in real life, blood does not reach the river. There is a passionate discussion, but then, as in rugby, there is a third period of beers. We find the best political ideas in the series, in The West Wing, in House of Cards, in Borgen. A creator takes a government or a political formation as a starting point and from there, he imagines situations that political consultants analyze to find ideas that we later transfer to our work.

– What is the most real political series?

– Without a doubt, the French Baron Noir is the most realistic and epidermal. She talks about local politics, about corruption, about egos. In general, when we think of political series, the most sensible ones come to mind, but I would recommend the Vota Juan saga. She is not as far from reality as is assumed. It is a work of art that also makes you laugh.

– What aspect of politics do the series best show?

– The loneliness of the leader. You can already be a Minister of Agriculture, a minister or the President of the Government who, in the end, when a complex decision has to be made, the last phone that rings is yours. Advisors can help you, but if you fall off the cliff, you fall. And what we normally see is that in situations of total crisis, the best decision is not made, but the least bad. At most, you aspire to five, not to be too wrong.

– Is there a place for the ugly in real politics? It does not seem…

– A handsome politician enters through the eyes, but the one that really works is the one that enters through the ears, the close politician, the one who speaks the language of the street, it doesn’t matter if he is bald or wears glasses. If I, as a voter, perceive that you are one of mine, I will give you my support. The political message has been greatly reduced, now it is not even a tweet, it is a motto or a phrase that has to move emotions, sometimes the most primal ones.

– What Spanish politician has a series?

–Pedro Sanchez. Time is running out to do it. And we already have the title, Resistance Manual. It also has an Isabel Díaz Ayuso series, with a courtly adviser behind it, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, who pulls all the strings. And a very interesting character to star in another could be Cuca Gamarra, who has the cunning of Frank Underwood (House of Cards) and the vision of Birgitte Nyborg (Borgen) to survive in any scenario.

– Forgive the impertinence, but political advisers like you have a bad name.

– I would like to value this work. It is true that he suffers from handling and contempt, and that when a government talks about reducing expenses, the first thing it says is that it is going to remove advisers. But in a local, regional or national government, it is a very necessary profession, a job in which risks are continuously managed and in which situations that are always in question and change overnight are handled. Such a position is a stress test for family life and mental health. And yes, there are advisers who do nothing, but many others have the most worthy of intentions, to improve people’s well-being.