The series is based on a series of books that writer George RR Martin wrote as a spin-off for his own series A Song Of Ice And Fire, which Game of Thrones is based on. The spin-off series is about a knight and his squire.

Previously, Warner already made the spin-off House of the Dragon. Warner announced several new series on Wednesday, such as a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory and a new film adaptation of all Harry Potter books. All these series will be shown on MAX, Warner’s new streaming service that merges HBO Max and Discovery +.