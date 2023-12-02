













This video previews the devastating war that Princess Rhaenrya Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy, and Lady Alicent Hightower, played by Olivia Cooke, will wage.

One phrase in particular stands out in this video and it is ‘There is no war more hateful to the gods than that between relatives’.

Previously, HBO Max published a couple of posters of House of the Dragon focused on Rhaenyra and Alicent. According to the schedule, the series will have its premiere in early summer 2024 but there is still no precise date.

For those not aware, it is based on the novel Fire & Blood by George RR Martin, whose plot is set 200 years before the events of game of Thronesand its focus is on House Targaryen from the saga.

So apart from derived House of the Dragon It is also a prequel to game of Thrones. What can you expect from the program?

According to director Clare Kilner, this will comprise eight episodes, and in each of them very important things will happen.

In addition, each one will last around an hour, and Kilner confesses that it was difficult for them to adjust the times. There was also a lot of care in giving them a good start as well as an end.

The latter was announced by the creative producer of House of the DragonRyan Condal, who also revealed that each of the episodes is full of emotional events on a visual and emotional level.

At HBO Max they are very happy with the results of the first season of the program, although it is a mystery how many there will be. At least this one will give something more to fans of game of Thrones who are fascinated with this fantastic world.

