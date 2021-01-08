Throughout its eight seasons, Game of Thrones earned accolades and awards. However, its shelf of achievements is far from dusty thanks to the launch of House of the dragon, the first prequel to the fictional world.

Fire and blood It will be the book chosen for the adaptation where the fall of the Targaryens, the house of dragons, will be told. To the satisfaction of the fans, it will not be the only program that will expand the medieval world full of fantasy that conquered the audience.

“Those are fantastic properties that are decades old. I don’t know if Game of Thrones can get that big, but we certainly have a great resource and an incredible world at our disposal, ”HBO President Casey Bloys told Variety.

The new show promises action and adrenaline from start to finish. Photo: Composition / HBO

Following these statements, he stressed his hopes for new programs inspired by the work of George RR Martin. “I do not think we are going to do just one spin-off for the rest of our lives,” were the encouraging words of the CEO to the specialized medium.

Apart from House of the dragon, the other projects are still on hold and it is unknown when they will reach the small screen. However, the CEO had already assured that the confirmed prequel is the number one priority for the television network.

The series will focus on the lineage of the Targaryen family, the imposing house of nobles that conquered Westeros until its fall in the revolution, and will focus on the events of 300 years before Game of Thrones.