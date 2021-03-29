With eight seasons to go, Game of Thrones, the series based on George RR Martin’s literary work, came to an end in 2019. However, HBO is poised to expand the horizons of the medieval fantasy world with five spin-offs in association with the author.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the five-year contract would revolve around $ 50,000,000 and makes the writer responsible for these projects derived from the successful saga. He would also be in charge of two new series: Who fears death and Roadmarks.

As for the series based on the universe of A song of ice and fire, the first is House of the dragon. This series will adapt the book Fire and Blood and bring the untold story of the Targaryen family to the screen.

The novels of George RR Martin continue to be a source of inspiration for the television network. Photo: Composition, HBO

The main story will focus on the lineage of the Targaryen family, the imposing house of nobles that conquered Westeros until its fall in the revolution, focusing on the events that occurred 300 years before Game of Thrones. A unique opportunity for fans of fiction.

The other spinoff shows would be based on the short novels Tales of Dunk and Egg, 9 voyages (about Corlys Velaryon’s sea voyages), Flea Bottom (about the poorest neighborhood in King’s Landing) and 10,000 ships (about the princess). Nymeria).

On the other hand, Who fears death will be an adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor’s post-apocalyptic novel, while Roadmarks will do the same with Roger Zalazny’s fantasy novel. On both titles, George RR Martin will serve as executive producer.