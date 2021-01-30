Game of thrones is considered one of the best television series, thanks to its gigantic production and the cast that gave life to unforgettable characters. One of these is Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke in all eight seasons.

What several fans are unaware of is that Tamzin merchant she also brought ‘the mother of dragons’ to life in the show’s disastrous pilot episode. This was presented by showrunners, Dan Weiss and David Benioff, before HBO to get the green light for its first season.

After the first chapter was described as “very bad”, the creators of the show re-shot it and made many changes, including the replacement of Merchant by Emilia Clarke. The character was called to be the center of fiction and the responsibility of the chosen interpreter was taken very seriously.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress spoke for the first time about her brief time as Khaleesi. An experience that, seen now with more perspective, taught him that he should heed his intuition, since he had even “tried to abandon the project before filming the pilot.”

“It was a lesson that if my guts are telling me that a story doesn’t convince or excite me, I shouldn’t try to be excited just because other people tell me I should be. I didn’t have any training as an actress, I just have my instincts, “Merchant explained to the specialized media.

After these words, he asserted that Game of Thrones never seemed like a convincing story. She is also deeply grateful to have been fired, because she believes that she would not be the creative person she is today if she would have stayed with the gigantic project.

“Also, if I were very rich and famous, I wouldn’t have time to do all the things my soul needs to do. Expressing myself creatively is a need more important than any amount of wealth I could have gained from it, “he concluded.