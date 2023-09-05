













In a blog post, the author wrote about his favorite ending to a TV series. Although many would think that it would be the game of Thronesfor being inspired by his creation, his answer was another unexpected one. His favorite outcome is in the family drama six feet under.

This production is about a family that runs a funeral home. In the final episode, viewers are shown how each of the main characters died. For Martin this is the best conclusion to a television series so far.

The creator of game of Thrones He also took the opportunity to talk a little more about his favorite series. Among them he mentioned Fargo, Mad Men and The sopranos. He curiously did not write anything about adapting his books. Is it so as not to sound arrogant or will he not have liked it either?

What’s on the way for Game of Thrones?

Although the main series of game of Thrones ended years ago, Warner Bros. sees it as an important IP. In fact, last year they released a prequel known as House of the Dragonwhich had a great critical reception. Its second season is currently in production.

Source: HBO

It was also announced that the franchise would receive an adult animated series. Although it is known that it is still on the way, its release date is unknown. So there’s still content to keep alive GOT for a while. Hopefully none of these series repeat the disappointing mistake of the main story.

