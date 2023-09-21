A group of American authors is suing OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. They say the company is unlawfully using their work to train the AI ​​chatbot.

Well-known writers have joined this group, such as George RR Martin, the author of the books of Game of Thrones. The authors are also concerned that they may be replaced by AI systems such as ChatGPT. According to the top woman of the so-called authors’ guild Mary Rasenberger, authors must have control over whether and how their work is used by generative AI to ‘preserve our literature’. Systems like ChatGPT are trained with datasets. According to the authors, texts from their books are also used that come from websites where their work is illegally published.

According to the authors, ChatGPT generates accurate summaries of their books when a user requests them. This would mean that those texts are in the chatbot’s database.

Pure ignorance

According to experts, the lawsuit stems from sheer ignorance of artificial intelligence. Nobody knows what Chat GPT does. That is why the Dutch government and other EU states should demand that AI companies be more open about their sources, says AI expert Henk van Ess. He himself thinks the case of the well-known writers is ‘not that strong’. “It’s a bit like getting angry at a library because your book is there. And are we talking about the entire book? ChatGPT did not make that summary up from scratch.”

There are tens of thousands of summaries of well-known books. Readers have often posted this online. "OpenAI just passes on the message, they didn't write it," Van Ess explains. "You usually don't get angry at someone who tells you bad news if they don't cause the bad news themselves. Writers need to get to the source. Look at Google: they have scanned millions of books and put a huge number of summaries online. Writers were furious, but they were losing the lawsuits so far." Van Ess is happy with the lawsuit. "This whole thing is about transparency. We need to know what AI knows about us. That is why, on balance, I am happy with the lawsuit. It pushes us in the face that we need to know what AI knows."

OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment from the news agency Reuters. Previously, OpenAI and other companies with AI applications said they adhere to U.S. copyright laws. Peter Kager, QFO of ICT Law, says that OpenAI may scour the internet ‘as far as the content has lawfully ended up there’. “But when it comes to illegal content, OpenAI is not allowed to use that either. All in all, it is not yet a clear cut issue, which we need judges to make clearer.”