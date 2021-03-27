American writer George Martin, whose series of novels was used in the series Game of Thrones, has signed a contract with HBO. Reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources said that the writer made an “eight-figure” deal, his contract is for five years. According to the publication, Martin will develop new programs for the channel and its streaming platform HBO Max.

It is noted that the author of “Game of Thrones” will work not only on those TV series that take place in the “Songs of Ice and Fire” universe. In particular, Martin will act as an executive producer of the series “Who’s Afraid of Death” based on the novel by Nnedi Okorafor and “Road Signs”, which will be a screen version of the work of Roger Zelazny.

Earlier it became known that the universe of the series “Game of Thrones” will expand by three more spin-offs, in addition to the project “House of the Dragon” scheduled for 2022. It is noted that all three projects are under development. It is not yet known exactly what of this will be broadcast.