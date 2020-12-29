The writer George Martin, whose series of novels was used for the series “Game of Thrones”, named his favorite series of the outgoing 2020. In your personal blog he wrote that it was “Queen’s Move”, released this fall on Netflix, about a genius chess player.

Martin called the series “a very accurate adaptation of a very powerful novel, beautifully written, performed and directed.” In his opinion, the show could win many awards “if there is at least some justice.”

Related materials Cry and watch Star Wars, cultists and the Hollywood horse: the best TV series of 2020 The arrival of the queen Sex, drugs, castling: is Netflix’s most popular TV show so good?

The author of “Game of Thrones” admitted that he liked the series very much, since he is very familiar with the world of chess. According to the writer, he, like the main character of the show, learned to play chess early, and “Queen’s Move” revived his memories of school and college. “It’s a good show in every respect, but I was particularly impressed that the producers and directors had a good understanding of chess,” Martin said.

Earlier it was reported that “Queen’s Move” entered the top 10 best TV series in 2020 according to the IMDb website. The rating was headed by the show “Boys”. The top three also included the Spanish “Paper House” and the German TV series “Darkness”.

The Queen’s Move was based on the novel of the same name by Walter Tevis. It tells the story of the orphan chess prodigy Beth Harmon, who, on her way to the title of the greatest chess player in the world, has to struggle with emotional problems, as well as with an addiction to alcohol and drugs. Anya Taylor-Joy, known for her films Split, Glass and The Witch, played the main role in the project.