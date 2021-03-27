American writer George RR Martin, author of the novel saga Song of ice and fire adapted for TV such as the very successful game of Thrones, signed a multi-million dollar deal which will keep him tied to the premium signal HBO and its sister company, the streaming platform HBO Max, for the next five years.

As reported by the American specialized magazine Variety, the agreement will allow the development of numerous projects for both media from the WarnerMedia group based on their prolific bibliography.

Although there is no certain information about the amount of money that Martin will pocket – although surely his thing is more discreet and refined than carrying the banknotes in bags – throughout the committed period, according to The Hollywood Reporter we would be talking about an eight-digit number.

In that range and with a minimum of 10 million as a basis, it turned out that the amount could reach 80. Yes, eight tens of millions of dollars for five years of “exclusivity”!

At 72, George RR Martin has several projects in full swing, and he’s going for more. / Photo Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press via AP

Martin is already a producer on the prequel series of game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, which aims to release in 2022, and which will have Paddy Considine as one of its protagonists, accompanied by Olivia cooke (Alicent Hightower), daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King; Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rahenyra Targaryen), firstborn of the King, Valyrian thoroughbred and Matt smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne.

The idea of ​​HBO is to take advantage of the thousands of pages that Martin wrote set in the narrative universe of the series and to launch several other prequels.

Some of them already transcended last week. The first one is 9 Voyages or Sea Snake, which will be in charge of Bruno Heller, the co-creator of the so successful and multi-award-winning as a boring film Romeby Alfonso Cuarón.

That strip will focus on a character from the epic fantasy literary saga written by George RR Martin named Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as “Sea Serpent”, an adventurer who decides to gather a huge number of ships to claim himself as the owner of the largest war fleet on the continent.

For its part, Flea Bottom, the second project, will be located in one of the most humble and deprived districts of the capital of the lands, Landing of the King; while 10,000 Ships follow Princess Nymeria and her journey past an ancient village.

George RR Martin also has a feature film and an animated series in mind. / Photo Matt Sayles / Invision / AP

But in addition, the four-time Emmy winner also develops for HBO, as an executive producer, the series Who Fears Death (an adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor’s award-winning post-apocalyptic novel) and Roadmarks (an adaptation of the 1979 fantasy novel by Roger zelazny).

Martin’s first deal with HBO dates back to 2007. Outside of the signal, the writer has other projects, such as Wild cards, based on another collection of his apocalyptic novels, which he develops with Peacock.

In addition, try to make a feature film based on some fantastic stories, also his, with Paul WS Anderson as director and Jovovich mile as the protagonist.

In the last hours it was also known that works on an animated series that may possibly arrive directly on the HBO Max platform, which will launch in the country in the middle of this year.

