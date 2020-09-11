The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress died at the age of 82. According to a BBC report, Diane’s agent reported that she left the world peacefully on Thursday. She was at home with her family. At this difficult time, his family wants privacy.

Diana’s second language was Hindi

Diana Rigg was born in the UK. His father worked with the Maharaja of Bikaner as a railway engineer. She remained in India until she was 8 years old and then returned to England. Hindi was his second language.

Role was liked in Game of Thrones

Diana played James Bond’s wife in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. At the same time, Diana Rigg received much fame from the role of Olenna Tyrell in the TV series Games of Thrones. His role was well received by the audience.