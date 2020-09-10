Actress Diana Rigg, who performed Olenna Tyrell in Recreation of Thrones, has handed away. It was reported by BBC Information on Thursday 10 September.

The artist was 82 years outdated. It’s famous that she died early within the morning at her dwelling. The reason for loss of life was not specified.

Rigg additionally co-starred within the Nineteen Sixties British TV collection The Avengers and appeared in an episode of Physician Who. Within the filmography of the actress, such movies as “Painted Veil”, “Alpine Story”, “Hospital”, “Evil beneath the Solar” and “Breathe for Us”. As well as, Rigg starred within the sixth Bond movie, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, turning into the one Bond lady in historical past to be married to by 007.

On September 5, it turned identified concerning the loss of life of the Belgian actress and singer Annie Cordy. She was 92 years outdated.