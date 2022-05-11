Another scandal falls on the last season of “Game of thrones”. This time, a millionaire lawsuit threatens the production company Fire and Blood Production. The measure was filed by one for a risk actress who was injured during a sequence of the epic episode in which it was carried out. the battle of Winterfell.

million dollar lawsuit

According to Variety magazine, Casey-Michaela risk actress who participated in the third episode of the eighth season of “Game of thrones” sued the production company of the series, a subsidiary of HBO, due to an ankle fracture suffered during the filming of said installment. The artist asks for about 5 million dollars in compensation and, if an agreement is not reached, both parties could go to trial next year.

The incident would have occurred when she, characterized as a ‘white walker’, was instructed to fall from the roof of a part of the castle to fake the zombie-like nature of said characters in the series. In doing so, she fell onto a safety platform that she said was made of mattresses and cardboard boxes.

That material, indicates his lawsuit, which he filed in January 2021, was not adequate to absorb the impact and that is why he resulted in the injury, one that worsened due to previous conditions of his feet originating throughout his career as a double of action.

Producer’s response

The production company denied what the actress said and responded by saying that the safety platform was durable and that it did not compress when each risk actor fell on it. Instead, they believe that the injury Michael sustained is due to him not falling in the safest way—and as instructed—to an accident or simply to poor care or skill with which he did the sequence.

next trial

Michael seems to be the only person who got into an accident during that sequence. She filed medical documents in her lawsuit explaining the damage to her ankle, which has allegedly compromised her career.

The actress comes from a family that is dedicated to making extreme sequences, since her parents are famous stuntmen. Casey-Michael She appeared in several episodes of the HBO series and her most recent credit was as a stunt double for Yelena in “Black Widow.”

If no agreement is reached, the lawsuit could go to trial and it would be up to a jury to determine who is right.