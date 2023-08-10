After being known as the sadistic and evil Joffrey Baratheon in the successful series ‘Game of thrones’, which was inspired by the novels of George R. R. Martin, Jack Gleeson returns to acting after a stoppage in his work for almost 10 years and he does it, as it could not be otherwise, playing another villain in the series ‘The famous five’ (‘The five’, by their name in Spanish’), which will be produced by the BBC.

YOU CAN SEE: Lucy Lawless: the RADICAL change of ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ 30 years later

What does Jack Gleeson look like today?

In ‘The famous five’series made by Nicolas Winding Refn and which will be based on the saga of novels of the same name written by Enid Blyton between 1942 and 1963, Gleeson will play wentworththe villain of the plot, of whom the first images have already come out, in which he looks totally unrecognizable: a different style of hair, mustache and elegantly dressed, giving the impression that he will play a businessman or someone with a lot of power.

This is what Gleeson looked like as Joffrey Baratheon (left) and what he will look like in ‘The famous five’ (right). Photo: composition LR/HBO/Film Updates Twitter

In the aforementioned series, he will share the cast with Diaana Babnicova, Elliott Rose, Kit Rakusen, Flora Jacoby Richardson, Ann Akinjirin, James Lance, Diana Quick, among others. In said production, which will be developed by the BBC, Jack Gleeson will return to acting after almost 10 years of being out of the spotlight and public opinion, so his return can be a great boost to the career of he.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Alf’ returns! Ryan Reynolds brings back the famous alien from the 80s: when does the series premiere?

Why did you stop acting for 10 years?

Gleeson, who is 31 years old today, mentioned that one of the reasons that made him leave his acting job was that he did not like being a star, so he preferred to lead as normal a life as possible. Another reason for his departure was the hatred he received from ‘Game of Thrones’ fans, who did not know how to separate reality from fiction and insulted him on the street and on their social networks for Joffrey’s actions. Baratheon, character he played.

Now, Gleeson appeared in scenes of some series and independent films. In addition, ‘In the land of saints and sinners’ will be released soon, in which he shares credits with Liam Neeson, so his passion for acting would be returning little by little, since, according to him, he had lost it when he started ‘ Game of thrones’ because “everything became a bit mechanical”. “I think that when he became less of a recreation and more of a profession, he put more pressure on acting itself and made it a little less enjoyable,” he said during a talk in his home country of Ireland.

#Game #thrones #actor #played #Joffrey #Baratheon #returns #acting #years