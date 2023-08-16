Mourning in the world of entertainment. Darren Kent, famous for his participation in the TV series “Game of Thrones”, has died at the age of 36. The actor suffered from arthritis, osteoporosis and a rare skin disease although the cause of death was not disclosed. Kent actually only appeared in one episode of the saga. In fact, in the fourth season finale he took on the role of the shepherd who in the bay of slaves shows Daenerys the martyred body of her daughter who is a victim of the dragons.

“It is with deep sadness that we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend were by his side… Our thoughts and love are with his family during this difficult time,” his agency announced. Kent made his debut with “Shameless”, then the actor participated in films such as “EastSanders” and “Snow White and the huntsman.” His last role, however, was in the film “Dungeons and Dragons”. Just over a month ago on Twitter he announced a project that was very close to his heart: a short film entitled “Relieve”.

Very active in social work, he was part of an association that is dedicated to enabling disabled or disadvantaged people to be part of the world of performing arts.