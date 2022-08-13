Game of thrones will soon see the debut of the prequel, House of the Dragon, but Lada Lyumos wanted to pay homage to the original series and in particular the character of Daenerys Targaryen with his latest cosplay.

Dress, wig, some accessories (including a dragon egg) and a suitable location: once again we are faced with a very well-finished work, as is the practice for the Russian model who recently delighted us with the cosplay of the first, iconic artwork of Cyberpunk 2077.

Moreover, in his post on Instagram, Lada took the opportunity to talk about the show’s controversial finale. “It is quite challenging to complete watching a great television series with many seasons,” she wrote.

“Especially when the writers have created a long and complicated storyline. It happens many times, see for example Dexter, Lost and now Game of Thrones. (…) What’s the worst ending you’ve ever seen?”