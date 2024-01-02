9 Voyagesthe new spin-off of Game of thronesit will be one animated series: The show was initially envisioned as a live action, but due to budget issues it was decided to proceed this way.
It was himself who revealed the news George R. R. Martinwho through a post on his official blog updated fans on upcoming projects related to the franchise, saying he completely supported the choice made for 9 Voyages.
“We moved 9 Voyages, our series about legendary voyages of the Sea Serpentfrom live action to animation – a move I fully support,” Martin wrote. “Budget constraints would likely have made a live action version prohibitive, given that half the series takes place at sea.”
“It would have been necessary to create a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys, to the Basilisk Isles, to Volantis, to Qarth… and so on. There's a whole world out there, and we have a much better chance of showing it with animation.”
The other projects
The writer took advantage of the opportunity to talk about other projects related to Game of Thrones. “None of them have been cleared yet, but I think we are getting close to the next step with a couple of them,” Martin wrote.
“When this latest development cycle began a few years ago, we had four animated series ideas with some great talent. In due course writers rooms and summits, drafts and scripts followed, but unfortunately two of the original projects are were then set aside.”
#Game #Thrones #Voyages #animated #series #Martin #talks #projects
Leave a Reply