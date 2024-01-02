9 Voyagesthe new spin-off of Game of thronesit will be one animated series: The show was initially envisioned as a live action, but due to budget issues it was decided to proceed this way.

It was himself who revealed the news George R. R. Martinwho through a post on his official blog updated fans on upcoming projects related to the franchise, saying he completely supported the choice made for 9 Voyages.

“We moved 9 Voyages, our series about legendary voyages of the Sea Serpentfrom live action to animation – a move I fully support,” Martin wrote. “Budget constraints would likely have made a live action version prohibitive, given that half the series takes place at sea.”

“It would have been necessary to create a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys, to the Basilisk Isles, to Volantis, to Qarth… and so on. There's a whole world out there, and we have a much better chance of showing it with animation.”