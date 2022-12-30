One of the things we love most as video game enthusiasts is talking about which experience is better. Which of all the ones we have played will end up taking the coveted title of GOTY, which, of course, has gained a lot of strength in recent years thanks to things like The Game Awards. Even before such-and-such a year starts and we actually get to play, there’s already a discussion about who has the best chance of being game of the year. 2022 gave us several candidates, many of them even surprised, however, there are names that weigh heavily. After an intense and long discussion in our Atomix Podcast 394 in which the selected 15 Best Games of the Yearalso reached the resolution of that title that deserved the highest appointment.

Of course, we wait for your comments about it and of course, for you to tell us Which of all the games released in this 2022 was the one that for you deserves to be recognized as the GOTY.

And the winner is…

Elden Ring!

The name of FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki have been engraved in gold letters in the history of this medium. From that moment in which Demon’s Souls came to reinvent action RPGs, basically establishing a completely new genre that in a short time became one of the most influential among both AAA and independent developers, a legend began to be forged. that for many it would not last long and that in reality, it would show that its stretch points are not as resistant as we thought. Well, more than 13 years have passed since it all began and we can’t see when the league can be broken, because the Japanese developer never ceases to amaze us with the way in which it manages to start from the same base, but reach Completely different places that make the formula feel as fresh as it did on day one.

Elden Ring is proof and ratification of all of the above, because despite the fact that it was built on the already proven foundations of Dark Souls and company, it presents a markedly different flavor, one that for reasons that even Miyazaki himself does not understand, was the key for the genre to become a large niche -but a niche at the end of the day-, to be consumed by millions of people around the world who had never even considered entering such a hardcore experience. But hey, what was it that changed? While we don’t really have a fully convincing answer, we suspect the key lies in the choice players have to take different paths when they hit a wall. That is to say, without a boss it is too complicated for me, I have this range of possibilities to be able to continue enjoying the experience.

On the other hand, we believe that Elden Ring brought back that magical feeling of discovery that Breath of the Wild illustrated so well a few years ago. That theme of walking anywhere that had a surprise in store that, of course, would later be a topic of conversation among your friends who were also experiencing the new FromSoftware. There is something truly special and that of course, only video games can deliver, in that of generating your own stories and experiences that you can share with others. Playing is incredible but there is simply nothing tastier than a good chat about video games with someone else, and what better than doing it while you discover a world that at the beginning simply did not see an end. That obsession of thinking all day about returning to play was something that only Elden Ring achieved this year.

What’s next for FromSoftware? Well, the first thing to say is that his latest works have set the bar so high, that probably the expectations that some will generate for new games from the Japanese studio are simply impossible to achieve, something that will have to be done. deal at all levels. My recommendation is to be measured and above all fair. It is neither healthy nor human to expect an author to be revolutionizing a medium at all times. We know that the next big project will be Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, a series that a few years ago was the flagship of Bloodborne’s parents and in which Miyazaki’s career was born. Super interesting choice that I think is being made out of sheer pleasure and love of art, because in addition to the fact that this particular franchise has never been accepted by the masses, the mecha game genre has always lived under a strong stigma. Will the super heavyweight name of its authors be enough to reverse the above?

