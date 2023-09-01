Lots of games this week!

Starfield for starters, and we hope to have more of that for you once Chris has finished playing it. But elsewhere space was very well taken care of in The Banished Vault, a game that fills me with delight and fear in equal measure. There’s delight that such a beautiful, unlikely concept is allowed to exist and flourish and become everything it’s meant to be – space monks, I gather, exploring a Durer-sketched silverpoint universe – and then there’s fear that all this richness is simply beyond me, because I’m a bit too dim, too prone to giving up. I’ll check it out one day, I promise. It looks spectacular.

Elsewhere again, Finity is wonderful too. This is a puzzler which almost defeated me, not because it’s hard, although it is, but because its beauty is distinctly wordless, as all the best puzzlers’ beauty is. How to put into sentences the pure joy that erupts when things go your way and the whole board cascades into sudden clearances? I think in this case you’ll just have to play it.