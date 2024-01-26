Hello! Our game of the week is Tekken 8 – one of the easier choices, really, due to its glowing review from Lewis Parker, who gave it five stars.

I was fascinated reading what Lewis had to say, and I was particularly struck by the emphasis on learning he put at the heart of the experience. Tekken can be complex, I gather – abstruse is the word Lewis uses. But this new game goes out of its way to pull players in and help them along. It wants everyone to learn what makes this series so brilliant, and it sounds like it does a wonderful job.

This all sounds very appealing. And the more I turned it over in my head, the more I felt like it sounded very familiar too. It's odd to realize, I think, just how much learning there is in most video games. It's ever more odd to realize that that is a huge part of the appeal.