Hello! This week our Game of the Week is actually two games – apologies to any purists. This is partly because I simply cannot choose between Synapse, a VR shooter that Ian absolutely adored, and Sludge Life 2, the parkour and graffiti adventure that I have finished playing and am still thinking about.

But it’s also partly because interesting things happen when you put these two games together. In terms of genre, they’re very different, but in terms of concerns they both share quite a lot.

They’re both games that really explore the first-person perspective. I know: this is a popular viewpoint for games, and has been for decades. But games like Synapse and Sludge Life 2 serve as reminders that it’s still a very interesting viewpoint too. The fact that it’s widely used hasn’t really taken the strange magic away that much, and sometimes games come along that make that magic really visible.