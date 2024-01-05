One of the pleasures of January in Sussex is the aimless countryside walk. If you're lucky enough to live near a bit of greenery you might know what I mean. One morning, for no real reason, you find yourself heading off to wander around trees and grass and mud and the odd patch of sukebind.

This kind of walk can never be planned, but it can be postponed – by the kind of miserable weather we've had the past few days. So inevitably I found myself loading up Garden Galaxy on Steam and getting a bit of the same feeling going indoors. It's been wonderful, and it's our Game of the Week as a result.

Garden Galaxy is fascinating, slightly hypnotic even. I guess you could argue it's a clicker, but it has none of the usual connotations that come with clickers. Your job, such as it is, is to build a garden. You have a stretch of tiles and a magical pot. Visitors pop up in your garden now and then and when you click on them you get a coin, a coin that you can then drop into the pot to exchange it for an item for your garden. Repeat. That's it.