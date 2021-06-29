We are now at the end of June, and with July at the door we can only think of all the fantastic releases released during this month. From the frantic fights of GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- until the return to Midgar in the improved and expanded FINAL FANTASY VII INTERGRADE, June managed to transport us to truly wonderful worlds. But the title that managed to impress us most was without a shadow of a doubt SCARLET NEXUS, the new IP of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment set in a dystopian future where mysterious creatures have invaded the Earth literally raining from the sky and devastating humanity. Thanks to an anime-style plot full of twists, a well-structured and fun combat system, but above all a technical sector full of style, SCARLET NEXUS managed to earn the Game of the Month title for June 2021.

But let’s start from the basics, it was 2020 when BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced the arrival of a new project to the whole world. During the conference Inside Xbox the software house released the announcement trailer for SCARLET NEXUS, title by the developers of TALES of VESPERIA that promised to transport players to a futuristic setting defined “Brainpunk“. Over the months, the software house continued with the announcements, even revealing the arrival of an animated transposition curated by Sunrise which will be released for free worldwide starting from next 1 July 2021. Since its debut the game has managed to impress for its artistic direction made of ambitious and daring stylistic choices. But a new IP is always a risk, especially for a prestigious software house like BANDAI NAMCO, but fortunately the gamble was a really good step.

Our hours of play in SCARLET NEXUS allowed us to notice how the three main elements of the game, namely the narration, the art direction and the combat system, manage to intertwining perfectly like the red threads that characterize the title. The choice between Yuito Sumeragi is Kasane Randall at the beginning of the game it will not only impact on which story arc we will discover first, but also on how we will face both exploration and combat. The fact that the two narratives take place in parallel means that the characters and the consequent powers at our disposal will be different, thus changing our approach to the game.

The SAS System is also a really interesting narrative device. Although we will be able to actively use only one of the two protagonists, the fact that they are able to borrow the powers of your teammates it makes the action varied and never boring. As we progress with the game, in fact, the combination of psionic powers at our disposal will be different, and thanks to the possibility of being able to activate even more than one at a time we will become real unstoppable war machines. And the choice of integrate powers also in the exploratory phases makes everything more natural, making us immerse ourselves more in the dystopian game world.

As anticipated one of the great strengths of SCARLET NEXUS are the stylistic choices made by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment. The vivid colors of this futuristic world stand in full contrast to its slow but inexorable decline at the hands of the Strangers, characterized by more neutral colors to emphasize the separation between the two elements. But it’s not just the visuals that are great, the game’s soundtrack is indeed featuring EDM and dubstep tracks that perfectly match the frenzy of fighting. Without considering that the choice of THE ORAL CIGARETTES for the opening piece it further embellishes the work, which despite being a new IP has proved stylistically a real portent.

SCARLET NEXUS will be available from 25 June 2021 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC Digital. Discover the story from two different points of view! Begin your adventure as Yuito Sumeragi, a spirited recruit from a prestigious political family, or as Kasane Randall, a mysterious explorer whose incredible powers and abilities have earned her some notoriety in the ranks of the ESF. As their different experiences intertwine, you will uncover the whole story, unearthing the mysteries of SCARLET NEXUS always poised between technology and psychic abilities. SCARLET NEXUS will be available in Standard, Deluxe and Guardians editions with a special pre-order bonus.

Definitely we could only hand over the crown to SCARLET NEXUS and choose it as the June 2021 Game of the Month. The winning gamble of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment in the making of this new IP is really considerable, and we are sure that this is only the beginning for the dystopian world of New Himuka. In fact, some fundamental questions remain open within the game, and we are really curious to find out whether these will be resolved within the animated series or a possible sequel to the game. If you still have doubts about buying the game, we just have to refer you to our comprehensive review. But we are sure that the title will be able to conquer many players!

