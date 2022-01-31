The most awaited and discussed title of this first month of 2022 that has just ended could only be Pokémon Legends: Arceusnew videogame iteration of the franchise developed by the team that gave it birth, Game Freak. Before discussing it more fully in our review, which will come later, let’s talk about the reasons that led us to elect Pokémon Legends: Arceus as Game of the Month for January 2022.

After a remake of Diamond and Pearl disappointing for most players, longtime fans’ thirst for new Pokémon games had not yet subsided and the arrival of a new title less than a couple of months after the previous one seemed like an immense lifeline. However, the technical problems were noticed already from the first videos and the fears, completely founded, were many. Without going around too much, Arceus is a very crude title from a technical point of viewalso for being an exclusive title for Nintendo Switch. Despite this, however, it is able to entertain and entertain as it has not happened for a long time for the saga, revolutionizing the game mechanics and making the Pokémon themselves the center of attention more than the struggles and the competition.

In Arceus we will be catapulted into one Sinnoh of the past, called Hisui, where humans and Pokémon do not yet live together. Our arrival will serve the Team Galaxy since then to learn more about the world of Pokémon and to strengthen the bond that will unite them in the future to people. We will have to study them in the field by filling our own Paper Pokédex, catch them in quantity, fight them by experimenting with moves of various types and observing them while they use their characteristic techniques. For the first time, wild Pokémon will attack us trainers and we may end up losing consciousness even before fighting back with our team. In situations like this one of the new asynchronous multiplayer mechanics of the title comes into play, that of lost objects that we and other players around the world can find and return to their rightful owner in exchange for gratitude points, which can be spent at a special NPC for obtain useful tools such as evolutionary stones.

At the same time, Legends makes us “independent” from other players to complete the Pokédex, since there is no double version of the game with exclusive creatures, and that all Pokémon that until now evolved through exchange, can now do so through a special object (which will certainly bring a smile to anyone who has played since the Game Boy).

There is so much more to talk about about this imperfect, but equally pleasant title, and we give you an appointment during the review to dissect it in the best way, expressing our sincere opinions. I hope that you too, like myself, have fun among the fields of Husui surrounded by Pokémon.