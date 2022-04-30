The cold finally begins to abandon us and with the arrival of the beautiful days it is also time to get the sore muscles to work a little, which in recent months have remained contracted thanks above all to titles that have taken away hundreds of hours such as ELDEN RING. April was a great month thanks above all to the return of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim And CHRONO CROSS: The Radical Dreamers Editionbut the palm of Game of the Month we could only assign it to Nintendo Switch Sports. A welcome return that we were waiting for with a smile on his face, the same smile of a child who can’t wait to go out and play football with the arrival of the beautiful days.

After the unfortunate interlude on Wii U with Wii Sports Clubthe title that marked the success of the generation Wii finally arrives also on Nintendo Switch with a necessary restyling and with old and new sports disciplines that are waiting for nothing but to reduce our Joy-Con and televisions to shatters (remember to wear the damn lanyard). With six sports included in the game at launch, as well as a seventh coming soon (and we hope it’s not the only one), Nintendo Switch Sports puts at the center of the games a rich online mode that allows us to challenge friends or complete strangers in four-on-four football matches, in bowling tournaments involving sixteen players and in two-on-two volleyball games that have little to envy to those real.

If the experience offered by return sports like Bowling And Tennis takes us back to the days of Wii, in fact, games like Volleyball And Soccer I express the will of the development team to make the experience more compelling and competitive, in a certain sense also recalling titles such as Rocket League, albeit in a much more modest and practicable way. Among the unpublished sports we also find the Badmintona sort of tennis played with the shuttlecock in which the ball must never touch the ground except to score, while Wii Sports Resortthe second title in the series, returns to the discipline of Chanbara: a more playful variant of kendo in which we will have to challenge an opponent to a duel using our two-handed shinai to push him out of the arena and make him fly into the pool. In this new version for Switch we will also be able to unveil the new one energy sword usable with one hand – which allows us to accumulate the energy of the parries and release it at the right moment for a devastating blow – and the double swords, who will ask us to use both Joy-Con to land devastating combinations of hits. Furthermore, by playing online, it is possible to unlock useful objects to customize our avatar and title, which will be available in special sets for a limited time, as well as participate in the Lega Pro in sports for which we will be particularly suited.

Although it has only been in our hands for a few days, Nintendo Switch Sports it is one of those games from which it will be difficult to break away and which, in some way, we will always have to keep at hand for the evenings to spend with friends near and far. Waiting for our review coming in the next few days, our hope is that Nintendo decides to support it for a long time with new content and constant improvements that can make this title experience motion control definitive.