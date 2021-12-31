We have arrived at the end of 2021 and with the new year almost upon us, we just have to take a last look at what were the December releases to decree the last Game of the Month of this 2021 for us of Akiba Gamers. The last month of the year saw the debut on Nintendo Switch of one of the most famous visual novels of recent years thanks to Danganronpa Decadence and the return of a classic like Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, almost fifteen years after their original release. But of all the games released in December, the Game of the Month title could only earn it FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER, the highly anticipated fourth expansion of the famous MMORPG SQUARE ENIX which in recent years has managed to become a cult phenomenon with millions of registered players.

But to talk about this expansion we need to take a look at the past, when Naoki Yoshida managed to save the company from one of the biggest failures ever. In fact, it was 2010 when FINAL FANTASY XIV was released for the first time and, to the detriment of the hopes of SQUARE ENIX, it was anything but a success. The negative response from the public and critics meant that the software house took a step back and opted for a drastic decision, to rebuild the entire game from scratch. After three years of hard work, e thanks to the supervision of Yoshi-P as the new director, a new version of the game was finally released, subtitled “A Realm Reborn”Just to underline the sense of rebirth of the MMORPG. Fortunately it was a winning choice, given that to date FINAL FANTASY XIV has managed to become one of the online titles with the most active players. But why is it important to remember the history of the title? Simple, in ENDWALKER you will go to close the narrative arc dedicated to Hydaelyn and Zodiark started eight years ago. In addition to marking the end of one of the most important plots of the title, it is a real turning point, given that thanks to the first major update of this expansion a totally new plot will open.

Among the new elements introduced in FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER there are two unpublished Jobs: Reaper And Sage. Both of the two new classes they will start at level 70, thus allowing players to get a little familiar with them before jumping headlong into the new content of the title. These are two really interesting and quite unique classes, starting with the Sage. In fact, this class of care has the peculiarity of being able to return HP to an ally simply by going to attack enemies, thus making the role of Healer more dynamic and interesting. The Reaper, on the other hand, in addition to taking advantage of really powerful close-range attacks and positional commands that allow him to easily escape from enemy attacks he has a creature from the void on his side. Not only will this creature be able to attack opponents directly, but as you level up you can even merge with it to greatly enhance your strength in battle.

The technical department of FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER It hasn’t changed much from its predecessor, but the new expansion will lead us to explore lots of new game areas and to face some really interesting dungeons, some of which will see the presence of bosses from the franchise’s past. And we cannot talk about the fourteenth chapter without mentioning the masterful work of Masayoshi Soken for the creation of the soundtrack, and despite his health problems the composer managed to create something truly extraordinary. But it is the plot that reigns supreme in this fourth expansion, not only will we be able to put a conclusion to one of the best narrative arcs of the entire franchise but the curiosity to find out what the new direction of the game will be is truly immense. We also cannot fail to mention the excellent communication work of Yoshi-P that despite the problems related to the very high turnout of users at the launch of the game, he managed to patiently explain what the problems were and to create a resolution plan capable of placating the spirits of even the most impatient players.

Ultimately, despite the initial difficulties in being able to play it due to interminable queues, we could only assign the title of last Game of the Month of this 2021 a FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER. Not only for the very high quality of this new expansion, but also for what it represents for all those who have been linked to the MMORPG for years SQUARE ENIX. A title capable not only of demonstrating how under the right direction even failure can rise from its ashes, but when in command there is a transparent person like Naoki Yoshida you can create a non-toxic and always available community.

And you? Are you among the many adventurers of Eorzea? Or are you among the many who would like to enter the world of FINAL FANTASY XIV thanks to the ENDWALKER expansion? Let us know in the comments!