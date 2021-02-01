Game industry Supercell’s Brawl Stars game has become the company’s fourth billion-dollar game, analyst firm estimates

In particular, the Chinese release of Brawl Stars boosted sales last year. In South Korea, it had become a national phenomenon in the past.

Finnish mobile game company Supercell’s Brawl Stars game is According to an assessment by the analyst firm Sensor Tower exceeded $ 1 billion in sales over the life of the game, following the gaming industry Gamesindustry says.

The reason for the good sales is above all the strong popularity of the game last year.

This would be the fourth game made by Supercell after Clash of Clash, Clash Royal and Hay Day, with revenues rising to over $ 1 billion.

First of all reportedly told Pocket Gamer media.

Clash of Clans is still Supercell’s most revenue-generating game.

It generated $ 681 million last year, according to Gamesindustry.

Brawl Star was the company’s second-best seller with sales of $ 526 million, Gamesindustry reports.

Brawl Strars was released around the world in 2018 following a test release the previous year.

In other words, last year’s sales accounted for more than half of the sales accumulated during the game’s lifetime.

Part of the increase is explained by the fact that the game was released in China in June 2020. Thanks to it, sales increased by 90 percent per month to nearly $ 90 million. China’s revenues have already exceeded one hundred million dollars, Gamesindustry reports.

Brawl Stars has been downloaded 265 million times so far.

Supercell is a majority-owned company by Chinese technology giant Tencent, in which its Finnish founders and employees own minority stakes.

Brawl Stars may, however, be the fifth game that has already reached Supercell’s billion-dollar sales.

Managing director Ilkka Paananen As early as February last year in Helsinki, four of Supercell’s five hit games (Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royal and Brawl Stars) each had a turnover of more than $ 1 billion over their lifetime..

At the time, Brawl Stars had become a big phenomenon in South Korea, and according to Paananen, it was played by a tenth of the country’s population at the time.

Supercell’s CEO Ilkka Paananen spoke about sales of the company’s most successful mobile games at an event celebrating the company’s 10th anniversary about a year ago.­

If Brawl Stars hadn’t yet crossed the billion-dollar laundry at the time, it would have been a Game that had already reached $ 5 billion in sales in its lifetime.

Paananen said at the time that Supercell’s two favorite games, Clash of Clans and Clash Royal, had garnered more than $ 10 billion in revenue over its history.

He compared the figure to box office receipts for a total of nine Star Wars movies, which is $ 9 billion.