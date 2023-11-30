You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
HJK vs Aberdeen, suspended.
The match between HJK and Aberdeen is part of the Conference League.
The match between HKK Helskinki and Aberdeen of Scotland, on the fifth round of the Conference League, He was suspended this Thursday for an unusual reason.
The match was played in the middle of heavy snowfall. The referee, Genc Nuza, from Kosovo, had to suspend the actions when The fans of the Scottish club, stationed behind one of the goals of the Bolt Arena stadium in Helsinki, will throw snowballs at the local goalkeeper, Nii Maenpaa.
The match was suspended when the score was 2-1 in favor of the locals. Hassane Bande and Santeri Hostikka put HJK ahead and Angus McDonald pulled one back for the visitors.
😂😂😂 Great moment!
The match of #UECL in Finland between HJK 🇫🇮 and Aberdeen 🏴 stopped for a few minutes because the Scottish fans were throwing snowballs at the goalkeeper!
I go crazy ☃️pic.twitter.com/8RGbEIws9I
— Nahuel Lanzón (@nahuelzn) November 30, 2023
The game resumed after several minutes and, finally, DUK equalized for Aberdeen, who thus avoided finishing in last place in group G at the end of the fifth day.
The two teams no longer have a chance of qualifying for the next phase. The leader is PAOK Salonica from Greece, with 11 points, followed by Eintracht Frankfurt, with 10. Aberdeen has 3 and HJK, 2.
SPORTS
