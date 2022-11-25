The summit of the transitional government watched the debut of the Brazilian team at the World Cup in Qatar this Thursday (24.Nov.2022) dressed in green and yellow, with popcorn and guarana. The use of the colors of the Brazilian flag is an attempt by PT members, since the election campaign, to dissociate them from supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro🇧🇷

The request for everyone to wear the national symbols was made 2 weeks ago, when the team decided that they would watch the match at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transitional government. The presence of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), was initially expected, but he remained in São Paulo this week to recover from a medical procedure on his larynx.

During the break of the game, the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannsaid that the shirt of Brazil is used “For all of us Brazilians” and that you can’t let her be “partisan”. Some petistas even admitted finding it strange to wear the country’s colors again. the elected deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ), wore a green and yellow Vasco shirt. “I’m still getting used to it, I have to make a transition”, said.

Transitional government team captain, vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), bet on a score of 2 to 1 as soon as he arrived at the CCBB theater, a few minutes after the start of the match. He registered the bet on a “pool” organized by journalists and which also circulated among politicians.

Alckmin arrived accompanied by Gleisi –who recorded the same guess for the game’s score–, executive coordinator Floriano Pesaro, former São Paulo attorney general Márcio Elias Rosa, deputies and senators. Gleisi and Márcio sat beside Alckmin.

The vice-president-elect wore a national team shirt over a dress shirt. Known for his more restrained manner, he celebrated the team’s 2 goals standing up, with his arms raised, waving “like” and palms. For the rest of the game, he kept his face straight. Serbia, the opposing team, did not score goals.

the senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP) and Senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA) were the most nervous since the start of the match. They sat in the first rows and cheered at every move of the Brazilian attack. In the end, they got the result of the match right and won the pool.

“The following is agreed: this one is the hot duo from the premiere to the end, from here to the 20th [de dezembro]🇧🇷, said Randolf. In a joking tone, the senator called Alckmin and Gleisi’s guesses “pessimists”🇧🇷

“Two pessimists. Eliziane and I belong to the optimism and kindness team. They [Alckmin e Gleisi] they belong to the team of skepticism and reason. By the lottery, you understand who understands football here”he said with laughter.

Waiters offered water, soft drinks and salty and sweet popcorn to those present. The food was provided by the CCBB.

At the end of the lukewarm 1st half, Alckmin was teased by several people who followed the event. In general, they were members of transition thematic groups. He spoke briefly with journalists. “I’m optimistic. Brazil has more possession of the ball, let’s score the goal”, said.

The Brazilian team scored its 2 goals in the 2nd half.

All present, including journalists, had to identify themselves before accessing the auditorium. Masks were distributed at the entrance, but few wore face shields.

Questioned about the game, Randolfe said he was one of the “Top Experts” in the Brazilian soccer team and made a long analysis of Brazil’s debuts in World Cups.

Neymar criticized, Richarlison celebrated

Bolsonaro supporter, for whom he even campaigned in this year’s elections, Neymar Jr. was criticized by some petistas. Questioned at halftime about the striker, Gleisi Hoffmann said: “I didn’t even see him in the game”. At the end of the match, when asked again by journalists about the player’s departure, she declared: “it was late”.

Randolfe Rodrigues, in turn, nailed: “Neymar, since he started supporting Bolsonaro, has never been the same”🇧🇷

Watch (15s):

The highlight of the match and scorer of the 2 goals for the national team, Richarlison, was praised on several occasions, especially after his 2nd goal, a volley.

🇧🇷In addition to being an excellent player, he is a person who has firm positions, fights racism and always says he will put his visibility in favor of just causes.”said Gleisi at the end of the game.

As he left the field, Richarlison was applauded for his performance. Neymar Jr., on the other hand, was applauded for leaving the pitch. He hurt his ankle.

Watch (40s):