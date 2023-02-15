Game Freak says it will continue to produce games that have nothing to do with Pokémon, at least according to what was declared by one of the directors of the Japanese studio.

For example, last month the studio released Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On exclusively on Apple Arcade, a remake of a game originally released for 3DS. Talking to Axios the director of Ride OnMasao Taya pointed out that the studio is busy making more non-Pokémon games.

“We believe it is very important for the study continue to produce and publish titles outside of the Pokémon series,” Taya said. which collaborates with external studios”.

A decade ago, Game Freak created an internal initiative called Gear Projectwhere developers could come up with original game ideas to make during the lulls, when Pokémon game development wasn’t as intense.

Although the developer is best known for the Pokémon series, in the past it has released a series of minor and non-Nintendo-exclusive games, such as HarmoKnight, Tembo the Badass Elephant and Giga Wrecker.