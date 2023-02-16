Something the developer is known for Game Freak is that they have like mine from hour to Pokemon, which is why they basically release one installment of the franchise year after year. However, its history as a company did not start that way, since within its creations they have some interesting games that are not related to their star saga.

Through a new interview, the company’s interest in working on other titles has been detected, making it clear that they could continue their path with more games, giving space to the iconic pocket characters. He is the director of the company himself, Masao Tayawho expressed said wish to the media and also to the fans.

This is what he said:

We think it’s very important that the studio continue to create and release titles outside of the Pokémon series. In recent years, the resources required for game development have grown and grown, so Development Department One has been trying out a development style where it works with external studios.

Something worth noting is that the latest installment of Game Freak it’s not Pokemon was Little Town Hero, game that ended up not being so clear in terms of game mechanics. Reason why it was not to the liking of the fans, it was understood that they sought to innovate, but perhaps their rules were not implied at all.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it would be very good for them to get out of the mold, and above all, to rethink what they are going to do with Pokémon and its notorious deficiencies. Hopefully they bring us a sequel to Drill Dozer or HarmoKnight.