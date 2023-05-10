Private Division announced the partnership with GAMEFREAKSfamous developer of the series Pokémonfor the development of a new action game tentatively called Project Bloom. At the moment the development is in the initial stages and the launch is expected during the fiscal year 2026 of the company that owns Private Division, Take-Two Interactive. The year in question begins on April 1, 2025 and ends on March 31, 2026. The platform on which the game will be launched has not been revealed.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to create a new IP that is bold and different from our previous work” said the director of GAME FREAK Kota Furushima in a press release. “From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with for our new game. Their track record and global experience give us all the confidence to create a new action-adventure game that we look forward to sharing with you in the future.”

Michael WoroszPrivate Division leader and chief strategy officer at Take-Two Interactive, added: “Over the past thirty years, it’s hard to find a studio that has released more hits than GAME FREAK. We are ready to help GAME FREAK unleash its potential and are honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market.”

More details about the game will be revealed in the future.

Source: Private Division Street Gematsu