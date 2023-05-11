It seems that Game Freaks is finally putting himself back in the game: after years and years spent with titles basically dedicated only to the franchise Pokémonthis time the developers in tandem with the publisher Private Division I’m at work with a new IP. It’s about Project Bloomprobably provisional name, of which some small details have been anticipated.

First of all, we know that it will be a title of action-adventure mould and that, according to the statements of the director of Game Freak (Kota Furushima), will be totally different from the studio’s previous productions.

We’re thrilled to announce we’re partnering with Game Freak on an upcoming action-adventure game, codenamed #ProjectBloom. We can’t reveal too much yet… But for now, we’re excited to share the first piece of concept art for the game: pic.twitter.com/LarOpBXdsy — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) May 9, 2023

According to the information released, the title is still in the early stages of development, and Private Division has stated that by estimating the release could be expected between 2025 and early 2026. Above we offer the tweet of the publisher with the first concept art of Project Bloom currently released.

From the very beginning, Private Division has been the publisher we’ve wanted to work with on our new game. Their worldwide experience and their results have given us the right guarantee, with the confidence to create a new and vast action-adventure. We look forward to sharing more with you in the future.

These are the words with which Furushima commented on the announcement of the new game and the new collaboration with Private Division. We hope to hear more very soon.