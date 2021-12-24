The cultural framework defines and is defined by the large companies of the national selection. Those moments become important to understand our – all Italian – way of absorbing the contemporary. The evolution of the national team jersey, such as that of the look or the status of the players who wear it, make an intriguing insight into our society. Listen to the third episode of the Game Finals podcast
Finali di Match, sound portrait produced by the Catholic University of Italy seen through the triumphs of the national football team at the World Cup and the European Championships. What Italian are you if you don’t have at least one memory linked to a final won by the Azzurri? Because there is always a before and after those momentous events. They mark the generations and the identity of the country, they reflect its customs, but they are also a moment of redemption and affirmation. From geopolitics to economics.
December 24 – 11:02
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#Game #Finals #Blue
Leave a Reply