Indie developer Matt Hackett has made a nice bubble pointing out what the greater difficulties in video game development. Many will be surprised to see the first place doorsalong with the closure of the game, marketing and online multiplayer.

In the second tier we find the shaders, physics and tutorials. Third comes game balance, user interface, level design and animations. Finally comes the optimization, certifications, collisions and sound design. Consider that the minimum band is however indicated as “very difficult” and that there is nothing underneath, so there are no simple aspects to developing a video game.

Hackett also asked his fellow developers to confirm the various tiers. Some asked to move the collisions to the first or second tier, others added “the multiplayer elevators“, still others wrote that designing the game is the easiest part, but all of them confirmed the deep hatred for doors, of which many players do not even suspect the problems they can create in the development phase. For example from this article we learn that they offer a huge amount of design problems, often of non-trivial resolution, such as deciding how doors open, their actual size, their behavior after the player has passed them and so on.

After all, even if Naughty Dog hates them, there must be a reason.