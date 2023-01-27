Informa Tech, organizer of the Game Developers Conference (GDC)has unveiled the nominations for the 23rd edition of the Game Developer Choice Awards. Leading the lists are Elden Ring and Stray, appearing six times, followed by God of War Ragnarok with five nominations. The award ceremony will take place at the GDC, which will take place from 20 to 24 March 2023.

Let’s see all of them below nomination for the Game Developer Choice Awards.

Game of the Year

Elden Ring (FromSoftware, Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Immortality (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

Tunic (Tunic Team, Finji)

Best audio

Elden Ring (FromSoftware, Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

Best Debut Game

Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive)

Norco (Geography of Robots, Raw Fury)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

Tunic (Tunic Team, Finji)

Vampire Survivors (Poncle)

Best design

Elden Ring (FromSoftware, Bandai Namco)

Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc., Nuverse)

Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

Tunic (Tunic Team, Finji)

Innovation Award

Elden Ring (FromSoftware, Bandai Namco)

Immortality (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid)

Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

Best narrative component

God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games, Finji)

Immortality (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios)

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital)

Social Impact Award

As Dusk Falls (Interior/Night, Xbox Game Studios)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age, Fellow Traveller)

Endling – Extinction Is Forever (Herobeat Studios, HandyGames)

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games, Finji)

Olli Olli World (Roll7, Private Division)

We Are OFK (Team OFK)

Best technical sector

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio, Focus Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision Blizzard)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware, Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best graphics

Elden Ring (FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

