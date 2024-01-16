Best Audio

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

HiFi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Venba (Visai Games)

Best Debut

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Venba (Visai Games)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Best design

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

HiFi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Innovation Award



Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

HiFi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)

Best narrative

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Venba (Visai Games)

Social Impact Award

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)

Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)

Venba (Visai Games)

Better technology

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Best visual art



Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

HiFi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

game of the year



Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Remember that the Game Developers Choice will be carried out from March 18 to 22 and voting starts on 26 of January.

Via: GDC

Editor's note: It will be the time to turn the tables on the game of the year, the perfect opportunity for Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom to finally be recognized. Something that also draws attention is that Alan Wake 2 was left out of the equation, or at least that is what is implied.