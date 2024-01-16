Best Audio
Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
HiFi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Venba (Visai Games)
Best Debut
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
Venba (Visai Games)
Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)
Best design
Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
HiFi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Innovation Award
Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
HiFi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)
Best narrative
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Venba (Visai Games)
Social Impact Award
A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)
Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)
Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)
Venba (Visai Games)
Better technology
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Best visual art
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
HiFi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
game of the year
Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Remember that the Game Developers Choice will be carried out from March 18 to 22 and voting starts on 26 of January.
Via: GDC
Editor's note: It will be the time to turn the tables on the game of the year, the perfect opportunity for Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom to finally be recognized. Something that also draws attention is that Alan Wake 2 was left out of the equation, or at least that is what is implied.
