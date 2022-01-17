Game company Activision Blizzard has fired dozens of employees since last summer and punished another 40 for transgressive behavior. In doing so, the company has taken action against previous allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct at the company, reports The Wall Street Journal . The business newspaper relies, among other things, on insiders.











The company had already planned to come out with this news before the holidays, but CEO Bobby Kotick stopped it, because it could make the problems within the company seem bigger than already known, insiders say.

The games producer, known for games such as World of Warcraft and Call of Duty, is taking action after increased pressure from shareholders, employees and business partners who want the company to take more responsibility for abuses in the workplace.

Worrying in the workplace

As of July 2021, according to the summary of personnel measures, employees have made some 700 reports of misconduct and other issues. Sometimes it is about the same incidents. A company spokeswoman said 37 people have been fired and 44 have been sentenced. She disputed the number of the 700 reports.

Employees have spoken out on social media, among other things, and the reports were often about minor concerns in the workplace, according to a statement. Only a small number involved potentially serious claims, which the company investigated.

Sexism and Misconduct

Activision has been under fire for some time for its issues of sexism and misconduct, about which The Wall Street Journal previously reported, also about cases in which Kotick himself is accused. The company continues to deny the allegations against Kotick.

Earlier, a group of about 150 employees demanded Kotick’s resignation, because he had been aware of allegations of sexual harassment at the company for years. In October, the game producer fired more than 20 employees over allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace.