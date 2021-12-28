A YouTuber recently ignited the controversy by showing the public his creation: a “Artistic table” created with 15 Game Boy cast in resin and, therefore, probably irrecoverable.

first epoxy resin project… GameBoy Colors & a metal Pokémon frame made for a nice little tabletop 😮 pic.twitter.com/oEtsxJcwyx – Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 26, 2021

It is no less than the famous Logan Paul, which has already sparked community discontent several times. The latest was his purchase of 11 rare Pokémon card packs for the price of 3.5 million dollars. The sums he paid for cards led to skyrocketing prices, preventing collectors not in possession of his financial means from continuing to collect the missing pieces from their albums.

His latest invention involved the “destruction” of 15 Game Boy, historic Nintendo home consoles which, today, have a high emotional (and commercial) value for many fans. On his very popular social media profiles, YouTuber Logan Paul showed his latest creative shot: a coffee table with red and white borders, reminiscent of a Poké Ball.

The transparent surface of the table was made by melting 15 Game Boys into the resin. The choice not to display all the models in question in a display case or in a place where they could have been preserved without damage, infuriated the community of retrogaming enthusiasts.

Many have expressed theirs dissent for the creation of Logan Paul, and many fans of the YouTuber himself are turning against the coffee table and the use of the Game Boy. The consoles, encapsulated in a mold on which epoxy resin has been poured, are shown in the video and are of different colors and types.

The Game Boy boasted, in fact, an enviable amount of colors, some specific to the upcoming games, such as the highly sought-after yellow model of Pikachu. In Logan’s coffee table are some of the more beautiful versions, like the transparent one, with the Game Boy interiors in plain sight, and those in bright colors, yellow, turquoise, red and purple.