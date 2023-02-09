In its latest online Direct, focusing on upcoming games for the Switch, Nintendo announced that a growing catalog of selected Game Boy and Game Boy Advance classics will join the Nintendo Switch Online service. All subscribers to the service will be able to enjoy nine Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles and six Game Boy Advance titles. For the first platform are available Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Game & Watch Gallery 3, Gargoyle’s Quest, Kirby’s Dream Land, Metroid II – Return of Samus, Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins, Tetris, The Legend of Zelda : Link’s Awakening DX, Wario Land 3. For Game Boy Advence, however, there are Kuru Kuru Kururin, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda : The Minish Cap and WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$. More games will be added over time, such as Zelda Oracle of Seasons and Golden Sun.