After staying on display in the nintendo store of New York for more than thirty years, was removed the Game Boy survived a bombing occurred during the Gulf War. It belonged to a soldier who participated in Operation Desert Storm and had so far been a decidedly popular attraction, as well as characteristic.

Where did the Game Boy go?

The Game Boy on display

The story of this Game Boy is truly peculiar: it happened way back in 1991, when many of you readers weren’t born yet or were too young to remember. US Army medic Stephan Scoggins used it recreationally, keeping it in barracks in Iraq. One day a bomb hit the building, destroying everything inside, including Scoggins’ Game Boy, which ended up engulfed in flames.

Disconsolate, Scoggins sent the device to Nintendo for assistance, perhaps to get a replacement, considering that it appeared in a desperate state. He hadn’t realized that it was actually still functional, despite the completely melted body, including the directional cross and the A and B keys. Let’s say that, looking at the photos of how it was reduced, anyone would have thought like him that it was broken. Imagine the amazement of the company’s technicians when they managed not only to put a Tetris cartridge in it, but also to launch the game. Unfortunately, the A and B keys didn’t work, but the Start and Select keys did. The machine designed by the great Gunpei Yokoi had survived the bomb.

Nintendo gladly replaced Scoggins’ Game Boy, keeping it however as a kind of relic, which demonstrates its resistance and, consequently, its excellent workmanship. Until a few days ago it could be seen on display on the second floor of Nintendo NY in Rockefeller Center in New York, with a tag underneath explaining its history in brief: “This Game Boy was damaged in the bombing of a barracks during the War of Gulf from 1990-1991. Still works!”

Upon entering the store, Twitter user VideoGameArt&Tidbits noted the absence and asked staff what had become of the Game Boy, only to find that Nintendo called it back to headquarters in Redmond, Washington. Who knows if he will ever return to a public exhibition.