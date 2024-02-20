Although Apple Vision Pro has only been available on the American market for a few weeks, developers are trying to transform many smartphone experiences for Apple's new VR and AR viewer. This is the case of GBA4vOS, a new Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance emulator, specifically developed for Vision Pro. The emulator allows users to relive the emotions of the classic games of their childhood, immersing themselves in a completely new game thanks to the potential of VR. GBA4vOS stands out as an open-source project, meaning its source code is freely accessible and modifiable by anyone.

The emulator allows you to play Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance titles, with compatibility for several hundred titles including the inevitable classics of the Nintendo platform, such as Pokémon, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Super Mario Land, directly on your Vision Pro. The emulator also offers advanced customization options, including key mapping, save states and cheat codes, making the gaming experience extremely flexible and adaptable to each user's preferences. The software is still in the early stages of development and, as such, may have occasional bugs or compatibility issues. Furthermore, although the graphical fidelity offered by the Vision Pro is undoubtedly remarkable, it may not match the performance of more powerful emulators or original consoles.