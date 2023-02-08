The rumors turned out to be true. In it Nintendo Direct Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games have been confirmed to be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The selection of games for the classic Game Boy will be part of the normal Switch Onlinewhile the GBA titles will be available in the Expansion Pass.

This is the selection of games for the Game Boy is:

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening 2

Gargoyle’s Quest

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II: Return of Samus

warioland 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

For their part, these are the games that will be part of the initial selection of the Game Boy Advance

Super Mario Advance 3: Super Mario Bros. 3

warioware inc

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minishcap

Best of all, is that Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games will be available today.

Via: Nintendo