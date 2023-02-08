The rumors turned out to be true. In it Nintendo Direct Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games have been confirmed to be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The selection of games for the classic Game Boy will be part of the normal Switch Onlinewhile the GBA titles will be available in the Expansion Pass.
This is the selection of games for the Game Boy is:
Tetris
Super Mario Land 2
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening 2
Gargoyle’s Quest
Game & Watch Gallery 3
Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
Metroid II: Return of Samus
warioland 3
Kirby’s Dream Land
For their part, these are the games that will be part of the initial selection of the Game Boy Advance
Super Mario Advance 3: Super Mario Bros. 3
warioware inc
Kuru Kuru Kururin
Mario Kart: Super Circuit
Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
The Legend of Zelda: The Minishcap
Best of all, is that Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games will be available today.
